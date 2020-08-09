Letter to the editor: Billings get-togethers need to stop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I love baseball, apple pie and Chevrolets, and I also love to see people live to their God-given life expectancy and not have it interrupted by an unwarranted disease.

City officials in Helena refused to host the AA American Legion State Baseball tournament due to the coronavirus. The City of Billings raised its hand and said, "Hey, bring that tournament here. We love hosting events. We have already had the Big Sky State Games, motorcycle hill climbs. We love crowds. We have the fair taking place. We have get-togethers at Pioneer Park, South Park. Our bars, casinos and restaurants have little restrictions so you can get together and have a good time."

Yellowstone County leads the state in COVID-19 cases and deaths. When is this going to stop? I am not going to mention any names but somebody has to step up. We need some disciplinary action taken to slow down this disease.

Albert Visser

Billings

