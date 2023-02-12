When I found out about the MERA (Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program), I applied and that program kept me off the streets for four months.

When I found out that I could apply again for help, I was approved, but now the program is not accepting people anymore. I called every motel in Billings to see if they are still taking MERA and they all said no. So once again I will soon be back on the streets.

All it takes is one person to mess it up for everyone else. And I have an income and what I get is not enough for me to pay for what they are asking for rent. I am on many waiting lists for an apartment and help. If I can just find a place to live. I have lived on the streets and I can't go through that again.

The people in Billings have complained about the homeless and now since there is no MERA program there are more homeless people. And I don't feel safe on the streets. Billings needs affordable housing and I don't see anything being done about that. The rent has not gone down for apartments and the state government doesn't seem to care about the housing problem.

Something needs to be done. This problem is not going to go away. I am sick and tired of not having my own place to live.

Clint Bump

Billings