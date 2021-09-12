Letter to the editor: Billings has no marijuana ordinances

Billings has no marijuana ordinances.

Billings city council is scrambling because there are no ordinances banning marijuana from city limits until Jan. 1, 2022.

Billings has two licensed dispensaries in city limits and stated that one of the dispensaries may not be compliant on Jan. 1, 2022, once the city passes ordinances regulating marijuana within city limits. The city is also allowing a cannabis testing lab in city limits.

The city is also considering doing its own cannabis testing because it claim that the state's testing is not accurate yet the city would have to use the same state licensed testing labs already being used.

So if you want a license to sell cannabis in city limits you better scramble and do it by November's vote.

That is when the city is putting cannabis on the ballot, either to allow or ban it from city limits.

Until then Billings has no ordinances, bans or regulations regarding cannabis in city limits.

But act fast because the city is scrambling.

Jason Smith

Billings

