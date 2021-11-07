Letter to the editor: Billings has worst drivers in Montana

Billings has the new state title for having the worst drivers in all of Montana. We have excelled in this achievement. Could it be the influx of recent out-of-staters moving here and bringing their driving skills to Montana? The old California stop has been replaced by the Texan big boy trucks running through intersections at any speed.

In the interest of saving money therefore, we should take down all of the speed limit signs, hand-held device warning signs, stop lights, stop signs, school zone signs, and completely do away with crosswalks because we have a bunch of community members that either cannot read or feel that they are "special" and have no need for such items taking away their “freedoms.”

An illustrative example is Broadwater Avenue. It is one place in our community where from 17th Street to Shiloh, the old 35-mile-per-hour speed limit is now 60-plus miles per hour. That is, of course, unless you are riding a “ninja bike” which allows you warp speed.

And, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John, you were wrong in your comment about the roundabouts when Shiloh first opened for use: "When you are in the roundabout, you own it." Sorry, sir. Small cars and walkers have no chance against jacked up 4-wheel drive pickups with a monster deer rack on the front end.