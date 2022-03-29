Letter to the editor: Billings Heights Water District settlement

City council unanimously approved a settlement agreement with the Billings Heights Water District to correct underpayment of a bill for its water. On April 13 the Heights District will allow another public comment before the vote is considered.

I want to publicly thank the board members Laura Drager, David Graves, Pam Ellis and our attorney Mark Noennig for their judicious work and perseverance to accomplish a task that allows this settlement to move forward. It hasn’t been easy.

Along the way, this district has amended the 1958 District charter, we have advised state legislatures to change statutes for special districts, hired a new general manager, revised employee compensation, audits and financial statement reconsiderations, and implemented changes to the website allowing public information to be more transparent to the rate holders and public. I am very thankful for those who have helped make these changes possible.

The Billings Heights Water District is a very vital part of the city of Billings and should never be considered as separate entities. The ability to provide safe and affordable water to both commercial and residential aspects of the Heights will always be our priority. In return, I ask the Billings community to support our efforts.

Ming Cabrera

President, Billings Heights Water Board

