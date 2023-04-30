Saturday evening I had the honor to enjoy the Billings Symphony Orchestra, led by the outstanding Anne Harrigan, while sitting in the beautifully renovated Alberta Bair Theater. As I listened to the wonderful music, which included the Billings Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Symphony Chorale Women's Chorus, it occurred to me I have many things to be thankful for in Billings.

With news that is filled with shootings, COVID, drugs, crime on the rise and a legislature that seems to be turning back the clock, the music encouraged me to think of positive things. In the last two weeks, in addition to the symphony, I was seen by a highly trained physician at the Billings Clinic where I have received excellent care since 1975 and remain confident in their future; another day I heard Greg Upham talk about the challenges being met by our public schools and the awesome teachers and counselors that are dedicated to working with our children every day to prepare them for life.