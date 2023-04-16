Ever since we moved to Billings in 1967 I have used the library, first climbing the stone steps of the old Parmly Library on Montana, and checking out enough books to keep our kids occupied for a couple of weeks. When it moved to the old Billings Hardware Store we borrowed projectors and films for birthday parties.

Now, I still go to the new library, grab a couple of books and swipe my card at the check-out monitor. Last week I had a true OMG experience when I had the opportunity to tour the entire place. I thought I knew what our library was, but never realized the depth of their offerings.

Who knew that they had a seed bank where you could get seeds to start early gardening? And what teen wouldn't want to enter a space created and reserved entirely for them to learn, try out a 3-D printer, paint the walls and play games. And no, I never knew they had a special time for kids to read to a dog, or that mothers could bring new babies for story hour.

Libraries are no longer a place where someone puts fingers on her lips and says "shush." It is alive with people using computers to do research, tai chi classes for seniors, and an amazing system that collects returned books and replaces them to the shelves within hours. Be proud, Billings, we are one lucky city. Thanks, Gavin and staff. We are ahead of what's to come.

Joan McCracken

Billings