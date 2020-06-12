Letter to the editor: Billings isn't looking out for seniors in taking Senior Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What has happened to our Senior Center downtown on North 23rd Street? How did the city’s recreation and parks department get our building? This building was built for us seniors with federal funds, and not for them. I remember when the seniors went to the City Council in September of 2018, and could not get anyone to listen to them.

Mike Whitaker and his crew took over and left the seniors astounded. The mayor sat there and chimed in with them, not listening to what was happening to the seniors. What’s up with him? I thought he was to listen to the people and do accordingly.

Of course, it all started when Tina Volek was still there as city administrator. Then she got herself a healthy raise and retired. Way to go, City of Billings. Just look out for yourself and not the seniors. What building have you now given the seniors so they can continue to socialize and enjoy what little life we have left? They helped the city for years to accomplish things the city could not afford, and now they are gone. You should be very proud of yourselves. Shame on you.

Seniors: Look into this.

Irene Scheafer

Billings

