Letter to the editor: Billings needs G League basketball

Billings needs a G League team. I was in Salt Lake and went to a G League basketball game. As I looked at the program, I assumed I would see teams from large cities or at least in a suburb like the Salt Lake team that plays in Taylorsville.

But, I found there are many teams in smaller markets, Sioux Falls for one. So that got me thinking, why can't Billings have one. We have multiple venues, MetraPark, MSUB and Rocky Mountain College would all be more than adequate. The flight argument can't be used because you can't tell me the flights out of Sioux Falls are any better than Billings.

Also, there are currently two NBA teams without a G League team, Portland and Phoenix. Both make sense for us geographically to have their G League team be in our town. We have had success with the Mustangs, and now bringing back the Outlaws and our new hockey team. Let's add the NBA G League to our town. It would be a great addition to our city as something to do during the cold Montana winters.

Mitch Bohn

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0