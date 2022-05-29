Letter to the editor: Billings needs more bike lanes

With gas prices continuously rising, this issue has become more pertinent than ever before. While commonly relegated to recreation and exercise, riding a bike is my preferred mode of transportation around Montana’s greatest city. The problem is that it is too often an inconvenient and dangerous journey.

Without proper bike lanes lining all major streets, cyclists are forced to ride on the sidewalk, which involves dodging pedestrians, mailboxes, and numerous curbs. If we don’t want that hassle, we must ride in the same lane as fast-moving vehicles. At best, these options are inconvenient; at worst, they are dangerous for us and others. Including bike lanes on more major streets would benefit everyone on the road and encourage a healthier and probably cheaper form of transportation.