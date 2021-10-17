Letter to the editor: Billings needs more fire and police protection

As the daughter of a firefighter, it is naturally ingrained in me to help others and look for ways to make a difference. Although my father retired as captain of the Billings Fire Department after dedicating nearly 30 years to helping citizens, I knew my skills would be better used at the grassroots level.
That is why I am writing in support of the public safety mill levy. To put it simply, we have outgrown our resources. We have nine police officers on shift during any point of the day. All the break-ins, car thefts and general shenanigans we hear about from neighbors are unfortunately a low priority because our police are dealing with shootings, drugs and other dangerous situations. And to be honest, those committing these acts often know this and are taking advantage. Our firefighters are spread thin as well. Responding to every EMS call and fire call may delay response times.
Last year, we voted to repeal and replace an existing safety mill levy, essentially refilling the bucket. This year, by voting yes, we will add resources we need in police and fire departments. Police will see an increase of 14 officers and 14 staff positions to support police and citizens. Fire will see two additional medical response teams to help answer EMS calls. We as citizens deserve to be protected and receive the best possible outcomes. As well, the women and men that protect our city deserve the resources to facilitate their role.
Anna O'Donnell
Billings