Letter to the editor: Billings needs more fire and police protection

As the daughter of a firefighter, it is naturally ingrained in me to help others and look for ways to make a difference. Although my father retired as captain of the Billings Fire Department after dedicating nearly 30 years to helping citizens, I knew my skills would be better used at the grassroots level.

That is why I am writing in support of the public safety mill levy. To put it simply, we have outgrown our resources. We have nine police officers on shift during any point of the day. All the break-ins, car thefts and general shenanigans we hear about from neighbors are unfortunately a low priority because our police are dealing with shootings, drugs and other dangerous situations. And to be honest, those committing these acts often know this and are taking advantage. Our firefighters are spread thin as well. Responding to every EMS call and fire call may delay response times.