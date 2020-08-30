Letter to the editor: Billings needs public safety funding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I urge Billings citizens to vote for the Public Safety Mill Levy on Sept. 15. The 2004 levy, which cannot adjust to the rising costs of providing fire and police protection, will be repealed. It will be replaced with a 60-mill levy that will allow us to move closer to a funding level that will better protect our community.

The link below will take you to statistics that illuminate the need for more law enforcement. You’ll see that Billings has experienced a dramatic increase in violent crime (homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault) between 2004 and 2018. Our crime rate per 100,000 population went from 186 to 541, almost a 300% increase. In that same period, the crime rate for the entire United States was going down and it is now 30% lower than that of Billings. We have gone from a low-crime city to a high-crime city.

The increase in violent crime is largely due to an explosion in the use of illegal drugs and the distribution of those drugs by outsiders to local dealers. To address this problem, we must look at a variety of factors, but one thing we know for certain: Violent crime will not go down if we are forced by budget cuts to lay off police officers.