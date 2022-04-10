Letter to the editor: Billings needs to give back to Gordon Eldredge

When I saw and read the article about Gordon Eldredge, it took me back in time to the early '60s when I knew Eldredge. We, along with Rev. Freeman, went to the same small restaurant “Eva’s” on North 28th for coffee before going to work. I was much younger then, in my early 30s with two small boys.

We talked about Head Start and the YMCA, which had a kindergarten where my oldest son went at that time. Billings didn’t have kindergarten in their school system, and I didn’t qualify for the Head Start program. Eldredge told me all about the Boys Club that he was starting. He said it was for young boys, mostly from the South Side, to have a place to go, be with others, have fun, have sports in a good environment with adult supervision. We had the Billings Recreation Department which had things for older children, and which I was involved with when I was a “youngster,” but didn’t have things for preschoolers.

Eldredge worked hard to get this much-needed program off the ground and working, and he stayed with it for many years. There are many girls and boys who benefited so much over the years. Many of our leaders started as kids from the South Side who once spent hours at the YBGC. Billings owes Eldredge so much. It is our time to give this man some help, in his time he gave us so much.

Geraldine Yanc

Billings

