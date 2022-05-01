 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Billings Orchestra performance impressive

What an impressive performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 by the Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale on Saturday, April 23. First class, very moving and mind blowing. Thank you for sharing your talents, hard work and commitment to top quality performances with our community. It was such a gift from all of you and the evening will remain in my heart forever.

"BRAVO" to the Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale and let's not forget the musical genius Ludwig van Beethoven. Thank you again for an unforgettable evening.

Ursula Slovak

Billings

