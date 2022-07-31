Letter to the editor: Billings parks are worth supporting

As grandparents it has been our privilege to immerse ourselves in the Billings parks, enjoying watching grandkids exercise. We are amazed at the quality of the parks and enjoy the variety of activities at each park. At Lillis Park recently we observed walkers, pickleball players, tennis players along with a huge number of children playing on the amazing playground equipment. We remember when this park had grass and sidewalks only. It had limited use. What a great change thanks to taxpayers who’ve supported parks levies and other funds.