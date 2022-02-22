Letter to the editor: Billings police need to learn restraint

The Billings Police Department has been active in my neighborhood. On Feb. 15, officer Brett Hilde shot and killed Raymond Dupree. Officer Hilde hadn’t activated his body cam, but he says Dupree pointed a weapon at him. (It turned out to be a pellet gun.)

The killing will no doubt be ruled justified, but is it acceptable? I recently interviewed the chief of police of Berkeley, California, a city with several thousand more people than Billings. Between January 2012 and June 2020, not a single Berkeley police officer shot at a suspect. In that same period, our local law enforcement killed at least 16 people, according to the Gazette. Hilde has reportedly fired his weapon on three occasions in the last three years.

On Jan. 15, an off-duty officer kneed a car in the Grandstand parking lot, an aggressive act that set off a fight (because of course it did) which led to an unfortunate chain of completely preventable events. And now a young man is recovering from a head injury. I’ve left the Grandstand many times (they have a good trivia night) and I’ve never felt compelled to act as a parking lot monitor. The off-duty behavior and decision making by this officer and his companions doesn’t inspire much confidence about their on-duty performance.

The record suggests that police chiefs in other cities would never tolerate this level of violence in their ranks. For Chief Rich St. John, it appears to be business as usual.

Chris Woolston

Billings

