Letter to the editor: Billings, Red Lodge, provide great support in crisis

We are blessed to live in this Billings community. This past weekend (Jan. 14) our grandson sustained a traumatic brain injury with his Silver Run Ski Team when he fell off a jump. From that point on, we benefited from the compassionate yet professional care from his ski team coaches, Red Lodge Mountain Ski Patrol, and medical professionals from Red Lodge EMS, Beartooth Billings Clinic, St. Vincent’s ER, and Billings Clinic Med Flight to Salt Lake City. Each person was not just working a job, but committed to caring for our grandson as well as myself. They were involved and passionate to do their best for all of us.