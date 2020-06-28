Letter to the editor: Billings should support its seniors

There have been some good articles and letters in The Gazette recently, bringing to attention the concerns of Billings senior citizens. I can’t believe how the city’s parks and recreation department, mayor and city administrator seem to have so little concern for the welfare of Billings’ senior citizens. Do they really want seniors to support mill levies? Does the city want to support seniors at the senior community center? Many have gone elsewhere because of the unfriendly treatment at the downtown senior center. If the City of Billings wants the support of senior citizens, I suggest they show support of senior citizens’ need of the senior center.