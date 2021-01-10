Letter to the editor: Bills could destroy labor

The Montana Legislature is now in session and there are multiple bills being introduced that will negatively affect workers in Montana.

The labor movement in the United States and in Montana has protected workers for decades. That is about to end if these bills are passed. There are bills to diminish collective bargaining, extend probationary periods for new employees, remove the prevailing wage requirement for state funded jobs, inhibit the ability of unions to collect dues, and change pensions of public employees.

The ultimate goal appears to effectively kill the union protections that workers have enjoyed for years. We have seen a decline in the number of people participating in our Democratic process for years now, but if we want to preserve the way of life we have enjoyed it is imperative that we all pay attention to the laws being passed in Helena.

Call or email your local legislators and hold them accountable to the will of the people, and not special interests that are threatened by the protections that union members deserve. Use this site to find out who is representing you and let them know your views. https://leg.mt.gov/legislator-lookup/

Julie Hippler

Billings

