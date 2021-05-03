Letter to the editor: "Black Lives Matters" perpetuates racism

"Black Lives Matters" perpetuates racism. Unlike Martin Luther King, Jr.'s message born out of peace, the BLM message was born out of anger. Any cause born out of anger cannot promote peace; it has the opposite effect. I had never given a thought to anyone's skin color until BLM brought it to my attention. It's lunacy to think that the color of someone's skin could possibly matter to a loving God. There is no oppressed minority since (in my mind) there is no such thing as a minority; it is a man-made concept. "Black Lives Matter" has set racism back decades.
Becky White
Billings