 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Black market vs. regulating pot

Letter to the editor: Black market vs. regulating pot

Montana voters passed recreational marijuana, making it legal to grow and possess marijuana in Billings city limits. But, the Billings City Council successfully banned state-licensed, legal and regulated dispensaries from Billings city limits. Now that there is a market for legal recreational marijuana — and Steve Zabawa's Safe Montana wants recreational marijuana dispensaries banned from Yellowstone County — who will supply to the 200,000 people in our region? The main purpose of HB701 was to "curtail illegal drug activity and provide a safe and regulated product to the citizens of Montana."

What are Billings City Council members and Yellowstone County Commissioners planning in order to keep citizens safe from drug traffickers, violence and untested or unregulated products that are allowed by state law? There will be a major influx of illegal marijuana on Jan. 1 for the market created by the actions of Billings City Council. But, it will also come with no tax revenue, and a cost to taxpayers, the courts, police officers, wasting resources and time on something that could be regulated and be a revenue.

Jason Smith

Billings

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News