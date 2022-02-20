Letter to the editor: Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship good for ecosystem

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship will secure the tranquility and protection of the large amount of life that utilize this area. From bears to fish and deer to songbirds, this area is an extremely rich ecosystem teeming with life and it needs to be protected from any possible oil and gas development.

Specifically, wildlife biologists have discovered that the bull trout are especially dependent on this river system being protected. In the shallow undisturbed tributaries is where bull trout carry out their reproduction, which is critical for the survival of their species. This species is proving to be even more crucial to protect because their survival rate is an important indicator for if the ecosystem as a whole is healthy or not.

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act will protect some of the most glorious waterways in all of the western continental United States. Passing this bill will bring Montanans together in rejoice for their beloved lands being protected. To help make an impact you can go to http://blackfootclearwater.org/ to interact with different stakeholder views and you can also go to https://secure.everyaction.com/bdR3vjY3eESo1aKjm3oJwg2 to comment on the bill.

Sierra Franklin

Missoula

