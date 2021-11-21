 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Blame crime rate on prison and jails

Letter to the editor: Blame crime rate on prison and jails

If we are having a rise in crime in Billings because convicts are dumped here, who is doing this?

I believe the prisons and jails are not doing their jobs. Why would you send everyone here?

How about the pre-releases? They are a joke. Untrained, unhelpful, and very unprofessional. Unfortunately, I have been there and they suck. I know they are working with those who have done unthinkable things. We need more consults. They are private contractors that run the pre-releases.

You are not going to reach all of them, but I bet they have a very low success rate. I was treated so nasty when visiting my son and could not do a thing about it because it is privately owned. No one checks how they run things. We released how many inmates in the jail, but did not help them. No money, no purpose so they steal and our crime rate rises.

I hope the new committee can work out something. Do not blame the people released; blame bad decisions by their aftercare. If they find a way to help the convicts released, maybe the crime rate would go down. We as a community need to help, but the pre-releases need to change.

Betty Jean Mavity

Shepherd

