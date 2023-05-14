The jury verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case is yet another vindication of our civil justice system.

It works best when competent lawyers bring facts to juries that allow them to arrive at their truth about a case.

I read with a mixture of curiosity and repulsion that Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., dismisses this verdict as the New York system gone "off the rails."

His pallid repudiation of the process only serves to underscore that blind partisanship, self-interest and irrationality are the main ingredients in Trump's base.

It will continue to erode once sycophants like Graham begrudgingly recognize that Trump is a loser who will once again divide the Republican party and, in the end as in 2020, diminish its power.

It is increasingly difficult to understand blind, fanatic adherence to pervasive moral corruption.

Again I think the remedy for the Trump malaise is to stop giving him all the public attention that his insatiable appetite demands. He is already a dark footnote to modern political history.

With this verdict, he has become an adjudicated serial sexual assailant. His hubris compelled him to insurrection. But courts around the country rejected his nonsense about the election.

Were they all off the rails?

Randy Dix

Helena