Letter to the editor: BLM should continue protecting the Pryors

It has come to my attention that a foreign cement company wishes to recover material from public land administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in the Pryor Mountains area. I am very familiar with the subject land in question. I have worked there for the BLM as a Wild Horse and Burro Specialist for 11 years, and a botanist for six years. I am extremely aware of the area’s scenic beauty, ecological uniqueness and value, and its importance as a place for the rare Spanish Barb Wild Horses.