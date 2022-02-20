 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: BLM should continue protecting the Pryors

It has come to my attention that a foreign cement company wishes to recover material from public land administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in the Pryor Mountains area. I am very familiar with the subject land in question. I have worked there for the BLM as a Wild Horse and Burro Specialist for 11 years, and a botanist for six years. I am extremely aware of the area’s scenic beauty, ecological uniqueness and value, and its importance as a place for the rare Spanish Barb Wild Horses.

Such activity must entail destruction of vegetation, removal of soil, bulldozing of roads, and construction of drill pads. This is in direct contradiction of the intent, purpose, and reason for an Area of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC) such as the Pryor Foothills Research Natural Area. I urge the BLM not to abrogate its responsibility to protect the Public Lands by allowing this destructive activity that cannon be mitigated.

Donald H. Heinze

Albequerque

