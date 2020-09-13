Letter to the editor: Both parties cause concern

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am an independent voter who has studied the issues and make the following observations.

On one side, we have an in-your-face bloviating incumbent president, hated by many yet whose policies have been good for the country: rule by law and order, return jobs back to America, pulling back on our overseas wars, improved old trade deals, fewer rules and regulations for business and lowered taxes.

On the other side, we have a pronounced view that a larger more progressive government is best and that entails higher taxes, more rules and regulations, open borders, sanctuary cities, defund the police, universal basic income, free college education, globalization and Medicare for All. Their candidate is an older gentleman with over 40 years of government service but we don't get to see him much in open air settings to better judge his wit and character.

Both political parties are embracing this new fiat monetary policy and deficit financing. This is most concerning to me.

Jim Anderson

Billings

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0