Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Help! We’re being held hostage. Again. To view a party in Washington as more responsible for our debt crisis is political ignorance. Both parties overspend on their favorite vote-getting line items.

Yes, they get your votes by showing favoritism to budget items you prefer. To cut spending in those items cost them votes. Your vote, It shows the hypocrisy in our elected officials and those that vote them into office. With cutting costs and or raising taxes (adding revenue) as the options for balancing a budget those that we have put in charge to do so have shown to be incapable.

They wait to the last minute, raising doubt, fear, insecurity to our lives. Very few of us demand of them to do what is right. To agree on what is best to balance our nation’s budget.

How much can be saved by eliminating waste? How much more revenue could be added by collecting taxes from every wealthy person and large business instead of giving them every conceivable break to avoid doing so? It seems simple to me. So I ask, “What am I missing?” Nothing. We have people in charge using us as their pawns. In the end they brag, both parties, of being our saviors. You will allow them to use you, con you and you will blame the party your not affiliated with. The can will once again be kicked down the road and we will see this scenario again. Keep voting them in.

Keith Isaacson

Deer Lodge