Boycott the zoo?

Please, you people are overreacting. Little children don’t care who reads them books, just as long as someone is reading to them.

Some of you adults are putting these “harmful” and “shameful” ideas into their little heads. If you don’t want your child to be part of the “Drag Queen Story Hour” stay home.

I think we should all let God do the judging when the time comes. We don’t have the right to do that.

See you at the zoo this summer.

Christine Voeller

Billings

