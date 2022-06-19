Letter to the editor: Boycott Zoo Montana

I was shocked and alarmed to hear that our local zoo will allow 406 Pride to read books to our most vulnerable, our small children, in honor of gay Pride month. The zoo will allow a “Drag Queen Story Hour” to read children’s books.

This is very harmful and shameful event and hopefully shocks many parents out there in our community. Please boycott the zoo and I myself am withdrawing my membership to the zoo. I have supported the zoo over the years.

This is a moral issue and should not be allowed to occur. This is a perverted lifestyle and very offended to see this in our social media, advertisements, and stores like Target.

This letter is to all the God-fearing people in our community. Let us boycott the zoo and make your feelings known. This is wrong. We need to stand up for our most vulnerable that cannot speak for themselves.

Cheryl McClintock

Billings

