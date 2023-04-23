I am writing in response to Rep. Braxton Mitchell's recent letter to the editor (April 16), in which he made inaccurate and misleading claims about the Biden administration's plans for tax filing. I believe it is important to correct these misrepresentations and provide readers with the facts.

Rep. Mitchell claimed that the Biden administration wants to strip Americans of their choice to prepare their own taxes or to use a professional preparer. This is simply not true. The Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed by Congress, requires the IRS to study options for providing direct free tax filing services to Americans. The IRS is mandated to report back to Congress later this year on the cost, organizational design and capacity to operate a direct filing system.

It is important to note that the U.S. does not currently offer a free tax filing service, unlike many other countries. The study mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act is simply an examination of the feasibility of implementing such a service. It does not, in any way, limit Americans' ability to prepare their own taxes or to use a professional preparer.

I find it disappointing that a state representative from Columbia Falls would misrepresent a Congressionally mandated study in such a way as to stir up partisan politics and needlessly alarm citizens. Montanans deserve the truth, not misinformation designed to advance a political agenda. I urge Rep. Mitchell to be more careful in his future statements and to stick to the facts.

Doug James

Billings