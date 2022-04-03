Letter to the editor: Buchanan cares about Montana's wildlife

I was very pleased to hear that Gary Buchanan is running as an Independent for Montana’s new legislative district that includes Billings, Helena and Great Falls.

I had a chance to talk to Gary and find out where he stands on issues regarding water, wildlife and other public-trust resources in our state. Here’s what I found out:

Gary believes that in Montana the public owns the water and wildlife equally. He also believes that landowners can fence to protect their property but cannot use fence or other means to keep big game on their land. He also is concerned that there is a movement by many politicians to turn wildlife over to landowners rather than the public.

The new candidate also believes that our existing wildlands and public lands should be managed to be retained in their present wild condition.

He is also against any substantial rewrite to our state Constitution. Gary must have several thousand signatures from voters in this new district to qualify to be put on the ballot. If you believe, as I do, in the way he sees our outdoor future, try to sign on at your first opportunity.

As a member of Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame and longtime member of Public Land and Water Access Association and Montana Wildlife Federation and Trout Unlimited as well as several other sportsman organizations, I too am concerned by what I see coming from our politicians.

John R. Gibson

Billings

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0