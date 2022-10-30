Letter to the Editor: Buchanan demonstrates statesman leadership qualities

Serving 44 years as an elected public servant, I have learned to recognize leadership skills; that is why I am proudly supporting Gary Buchanan for Congress.

Gary’s employment background, and service to organizations and his community indicate strong leadership skills. Gary was tapped as the first director of the Montana Department of Commerce. The Dept. of Commerce helps small business grow, prosper and diversify, adding prosperity to the state’s economy. It also helps communities with public works including housing.

Gary was elected by his banking peers to Chair the Montana Board of Banking. He also served as Chair of the Montana Board of Investments, charged with all of Montana’s investments, such as the Coal Trust and public employee pension funds. Gary's four decades in finance will be a huge asset in congress to get our runaway inflation under control and the economy booming again.

Gary has knowledge dealing with crime through his service to the Montana Board of Crime Control. The Board supports public safety, victim assistance and crime prevention. Gary respects all three branches of government and the checks and balances they bring to democracy.

Gary has also chaired the Nature Conservancy and knows the value of public lands and water. He has been on the Montana Power Authority which gives him vast understanding of the grid and power in our state.

Gary has energy and foresight, and will volunteer in his community for the United Way or drum up support for the local public safety mill levy. Asking for funds or tax dollars is not easy when it is your friends, neighbors and family.

Once a person is elected they become the voice of everyone in their district. Gary Buchanan’s extensive background and refreshing ability to set politics aside will be just what is needed representing Eastern Montana in congress.

Geraldine Custer

Representative House District 39

Forsyth