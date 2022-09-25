Letter to the editor: Buchanan has best chance to beat Rosendale

Do you want the satisfaction of voting for a good Democrat or do you want to see Matt Rosendale defeated? You can’t have both. Ask yourselves: When was the last time a Democrat for federal office won the majority support in an Eastern Montana county? About never would be my guess. Democrats don’t win in Eastern Montana, period. Independent Gary Buchanan has the best chance of retiring Rosendale and pragmatic Democrats should help. A vote for Buchanan is a vote against Rosendale.