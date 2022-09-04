Letter to the editor: Buchanan is best choice to replace Rosendale

Mainstream Montanans fortunately have a viable candidate to replace Matt Rosendale in Congress, representing central and Eastern Montana, a Republican-leaning district with many independent and democratic voters as well. The combined effort of all three groups is our only path to a reasonable, common sense, experienced leader we can once again be proud to represent us.

Gary Buchanan has lived in Montana since 1975, has an extensive background in finance, has served a half dozen Montana governors from both political parties in a variety of capacities, and feels that polarized parties do not represent him and many other Montanans. Many of us agree with him and are ashamed and embarrassed by Rosendale’s performance, highlighted by his vote to not support the Capitol police, his votes against supporting Ukraine, and the bill he is sponsoring that would severely hinder the current funding for FWP hunting programs.

Gary’s background includes expertise in commerce, crime control, and government organization among others. He has a particular focus on agriculture, promotion of responsible oil production, and environmental stewardship. He is endorsed by an impressive list of former republican and democratic officials, and community and industry leaders. Gary would represent those of us who don’t support the extreme views of the far left and right wings of political parties.

Apparently Rosendale is fearful of debating Gary in a public forum as he has so far refused to participate. Montana voters deserve to compare and decide who would best represent them in Congress.

Patti Conroy

Judith Gap