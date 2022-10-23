Letter to the editor: Buchanan is best for Congress

Montana voters received an unexpected and timely blessing: Gary Buchanan as a candidate for Congress. He is running as an independent, a quality many (if not most) Montanans admire.

The current political atmosphere in Washington, D.C. of vitriol reduced to “name calling” invites the candidacy of Gary Buchanan, a self-made man of principle and integrity who will do what is “right,” not what he is told.

Please join me in electing Gary Buchanan to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Gregory Paul Johnson

Billings