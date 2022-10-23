Letter to the editor: Buchanan stands up for farmers, ranchers

Why do rural voters keep voting against their own interests?

Rural Montana is full of small towns, small farms, ranches and businesses, and a culture centered on small public schools. Yet rural voters continue to vote for representatives who favor corporate farming, tax cuts for the wealthy, and private schools, action not at all in sync with our rural way of life.

How many rural voters are millionaires like Rep. Matt Rosendale and Gov. Greg Gianforte who can get $200,000 tax cuts (not a deduction, a cut off the top of their taxes) to support private schools of their choice? How many rural voters actually send their children to these schools when their own hometown public schools need classrooms and gyms filled with local supporters? Every $200,000 siphoned off for private schools is $200,000 less state money for public schools, and our current “representatives” have allowed this.

Rural farmers and ranchers are by nature environmentalists, nurturing the land, protecting aquifers, and finding crops to adapt to new growing seasons. They’re proud of their products and should have credit by appropriate labeling of origin. Yet it’s big corporate and industrial farming and ranching that have the loudest voice and get the biggest subsidies, and labeling continues to be resisted by our current representatives.

Rural Montana is also home to predominantly older and less fortunate folks, yet by actions of our current representatives and elected state administrators our small towns have been stripped of local social services like welfare offices and nursing homes, and the jobs they created, so the state can have a $1.7 billion “surplus,” and our folks have to travel to urban centers to obtain needed services. Access to affordable health care also continues to be elusive, as rural hospitals and clinics are challenged to continue to exist, and medical costs rise.

Rural residents on the whole, furthermore, are honest, respectful and value integrity. So why vote for representatives with “all hat/no cows” who slam opposition disrespectfully at every opportunity and do not actively search for common solutions?

Rural voters of Eastern Montana have an opportunity to choose representatives that reflect our integrity, economy and values. Question whether your current one does.

One opportunity to change the system is a vote for our new Eastern District U.S. House representative: Independent Gary Buchanan. We need someone with integrity and experience who will stand up for our small towns, farms, ranches and businesses, and public schools rather than corporate interests and millionaires.

Make your vote count, fellow rural voter.

Betsy Scanlin

Red Lodge