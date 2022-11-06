Letter to the editor: Buchanan will restrain federal spending

Montana needs an effective voice in the United States House of Representatives. Electing Gary Buchanan is a way for Montana to help get our government back on track.

We are now in a heated race to see who will control government and the future direction it will take. We hear about crime, the border, abortion, inflation, and many other issues that must be solved. But to me the biggest problem of all is runaway spending. This is an issue seemingly ignored as the government spends trillions, not billions, and a subject seemingly overlooked by both major parties. This has to end.

Gary Buchanan’s background is economics and finance. As such he will be a voice of reason in this world of runaway federal spending. As Gary has pointed out, both Democrats and Republicans spend too much money.

We need economic development through private enterprise not through federal programs, with lower, not higher, taxes. Gary’s experience on the Montana Banking Board and the Montana Board of Investment as well as Director of the Montana Department of Commerce is clear evidence of his knowledge in the area of responsible spending and taxation.

Tired of high taxes and runaway spending? Electing Gary Buchanan is a step towards a more responsible federal government.

Harrison Fagg

Billings