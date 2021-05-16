Letter to the editor: Bull Moose Party, sign me up

What a disappointment to read of the shenanigans and retributions of the party of Abraham Lincoln. I rarely feel sorry for politicians, but I do feel sorry for Congresswoman Liz Cheney. It appears her party is ready to unceremoniously run her out of town on a rail. Lincoln once told some visitors at the White House how he too felt he was being tarred and feathered, run out of town. Lincoln quipped, "I'd feel worse if it wasn't for the honor of the thing." Perhaps we need to return to the Progressive "Bull Moose Party" of Teddy Roosevelt.

The third party’s popular nickname of Bull Moose in 1912 was derived from the characteristics of strength and vigor often used by Roosevelt to describe himself. He waged an energetic campaign, during the course of which he was shot by an insane man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, while on his way to make a speech. He went ahead with his speech, telling the crowd that he had a bullet in his body but assuring them that “it takes more than that to kill a Bull Moose.” The party's platform built on Roosevelt's Square Deal domestic program and called for several progressive reforms. The platform asserted that "to dissolve the unholy alliance between corrupt business and corrupt politics is the first task of the statesmanship of the day." Sound good to me. If ever we needed such courage and resolve, the time is now. Bull Moose Party, sign me up.