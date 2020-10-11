Letter to the editor: Bullock exemplified compassion

Personal acts of kindness go a long way in difficult times. We felt its healing power in 2016, when my husband and I were victims of neo-Nazi cyberattacks here in Whitefish along with two other leading Jewish families. It was a frightening time for all of us and for our children, but support from the community of Whitefish, our U.S. Senators, and caring letters from people across the country helped turn our fears to gratitude.

Gov. Steve Bullock’s personal visit created the most powerful example of human compassion. He spent the afternoon hearing about the hundreds of vile and threatening emails we received calling for our deaths, the gunshots we heard when we answered late night phone calls, and the posts of our photos in front of the gates of Auschwitz wearing yellow stars and captioned with personal insults that reached a new low in human behavior.

We told him all of it. Bullock’s response was a lesson in empathic listening and generous spiritual support. In Judaism, we are commanded to perform Tikun Olam — actions that call on us to repair the world. Bullock set the example for kindness that afternoon. By listening empathically, he blessed us with a vision of Tikun Olam grounded in human healing.