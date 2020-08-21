Letter to the editor: Bullock fights for farmers and ranchers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Considering the uncertainty of this pandemic, it is critical that we protect our local farmers and ranchers from getting shorted.

Montana meat producers have been hit hard by the economic effects of COVID-19, but little has been done to investigate and solve the injustices caused by four large corporate U.S. meatpackers. Even though meat prices continue to rise, farmers and ranchers are paid less and less.

Governor Bullock has consistently called upon Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to expand local meat processing to take power away from big meat packers and their controlling grip on the industry. Programs like the recent meat processing certificate/degree created at the Miles Community College, thanks in part to the Montana Farmers Bureau and the Montana Meat Processors Association, is a great example of wresting power away from the big companies and put back into our local communities and economies.

We can trust Bullock to continue fighting for Montana’s farmers and ranchers, not only for the rest of his tenure as governor, but as a senator as well. This is why we must vote for him in November.

Wally McRae

Forsyth

