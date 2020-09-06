Letter to the editor: Bullock fights for MT farmers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Exports are vital to U.S. farmers and ranchers and the trade war has undermined Montana’s reputation as a reliable source for grain and beef. That’s why we need representation in Congress that will put the needs of our farmers and ranchers first.

Gov. Bullock knows that Montana’s farmers and ranchers want predictability and a fair price, not more partisanship and global fighting. He believes China must be held accountable, but he has stood firmly in opposition to the very trade war that Sen. Daines defends. Farmers are tired of the empty promises as our Asian markets disappear and our competitors in those markets increase their market share. Bullock would take agricultural priorities to the Senate and make sure our producers have the support they need to be successful.

Bullock also knows our rural infrastructure is in desperate need of an upgrade. This includes the maintenance and expansion of our roads and highways, expanding rural broadband, adequate staffing and funding of our rural hospitals and schools, and putting money into the local economy.

I know that Governor Bullock will be a fighter for Montana’s farmers and ranchers. Join me in voting for Steve Bullock for Senate this November.

Herb Karst

Billings

