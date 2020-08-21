Letter to the editor: Bullock has 'F' rating from NRA

I don't know about you, but it really bothers me when I know someone is lying. It is pretty clear Gov. Steve Bullock is doing just that to all of us in Montana. Bullock's TV ads showed him proudly holding a gun. Great. That might play pretty well with those who value gun rights. But, is this the real, the true Steve Bullock? I don't think so. Think about this: The National Rifle Association assigns Bullock an "F" score. If Bullock was the big gun-valuing, gun-owning, gun-using fellow he pretends to be, the NRA simply wouldn't have given him the "F." He wouldn't have completely failed the NRA's test.