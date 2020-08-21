Letter to the editor: Bullock has 'F' rating from NRA

I don't know about you, but it really bothers me when I know someone is lying. It is pretty clear Gov. Steve Bullock is doing just that to all of us in Montana. Bullock's TV ads showed him proudly holding a gun. Great. That might play pretty well with those who value gun rights. But, is this the real, the true Steve Bullock? I don't think so. Think about this: The National Rifle Association assigns Bullock an "F" score. If Bullock was the big gun-valuing, gun-owning, gun-using fellow he pretends to be, the NRA simply wouldn't have given him the "F." He wouldn't have completely failed the NRA's test.
Clearly, Bullock is not telling the truth. He is trying to deceive Montanans. How badly do you want to vote for a person deceiving you like that? And think about this: If Bullock is dishonest about what he really thinks about guns, what are his real thoughts about raising taxes, taking away your health care, and a myriad of other issues? Dishonesty on guns points to insincerity, lying on other issues, too. Think about it, fellow Montanans. Never Bullock!
Ted Paschke
Billings
