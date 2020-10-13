Letter to the editor: Bullock is strong advocate for public lands

I was happy to see that the courts ruled in Governor Bullock’s favor on his lawsuit against William Perry Pendley, a notorious anti-public lands advocate who has advocated for selling off virtually all public lands. It’s outrageous that Pendley was able to hold this position leading the Bureau of Land Management without a Senate confirmation, especially when he is the exact opposite of the kind of person the position really needs.

It’s even more infuriating that one of our senators, Steve Daines, refused to use his position to condemn Pendley’s illegal tenure. If Senator Daines was really working for us, then he would have strongly condemned Pendley instead of standing by him for months.

While Daines was bowing to his party leaders and corporate backers, Bullock was the champion for public lands that we needed.

To say I’m disappointed in Senator Daines is an understatement, but I’m glad that we have a strong public lands advocate in Governor Bullock. I know Governor Bullock will continue to keep our public lands in public hands, even after we send him to Washington. Join me in voting for Bullock this fall.

Wade Johnson

Billings

