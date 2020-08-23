 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Bullock looks out for own interests

Gov. Steve Bullock has shown his true colors yet again. Scandals in office, lies about his Senate bid, and now an ethics complaint for misusing his official office to boost his campaign. Time and time again Bullock has shown Montana that there really isn’t anything he won’t do to stay in power. Steve Bullock has a record of abusing his power to look out for his own interests, not Montana’s.

We need to hold our leaders accountable. We especially need to make sure to elect leaders who have integrity and watch out for best interests. That’s why I will be voting to reelect Sen. Steve Daines.

LoraBeth Powers

Billings

