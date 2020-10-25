Letter to the editor: Bullock mishandling COVID money

In May, Montana received $1.2 billion in COVID relief funds. Gov. Bullock has the responsibility to disperse the money. He appointed a 24-member task force to make recommendations about how to allocate the money. By mid-July $160 million had been distributed with $800 million allocated. Bullock has been criticized by Republican leaders for not getting the money into the hands of needy persons, businesses and organizations who have applied for the funds. Bullock says the money should last well into the future. He is quoted as saying, "We need to be able to react to a changing coronavirus landscape." That is the future, Mr. Governor! The future is here and now! It is intended for those who have already been hurt. Not the maybes of the future.

Another excuse he uses for not fulfilling his duty as governor is that he says his Department of Commerce is caught up in a "deluge of applications" for aid and they can't keep up with the demand. Really? Tell that to the Mom and Pop that just closed their doors. There is a big difference between allocating funds and distributing that money. An example of tardiness is that of $300 million that was allocated for local governments only $32 million had been distributed at the time of this writing.

Money not distributed by the end of the year goes back to D.C. in less than 50 business days or Montana loses the money. It's too late.