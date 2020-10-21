 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Bullock serves the people

One of the most recent memories I have of Montana politics was not a partisan advertisement or debate. It was when Gov. Steve Bullock visited my school, Riverside Middle School. He came to personally experience our learning environment. He made no arrangements before his visit; had no media along for press coverage, nor did he have a posse at his heels. It was just him and the principal.

Bullock came so he could understand what he, as a governor, could do to better our schools and education. He was willing to make a trip to the other side of the state, with no political gain in mind. Bullock is not a politician, he is simply a public servant and a steward for the state of Montana.

If you want a person like that representing Montana in the Senate, vote Bullock on Nov. 3.

Aden Michael

Billings

