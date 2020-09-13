Letter to the editor: Bullock should be the one bragging

A recent political ad on TV has Sen. Daines proudly declaring he is "A+" rated by the NRA and Gov. Bullock gets an "F" rating. Apparently Daines is unaware of the fact that the New York attorney general has filed charges against this organization for fraud and embezzlement. The top four people in the NRA have been charged with diverting millions of dollars earmarked for charity causes into their own pockets. Endorsement from such a questionable source is hardly something the average individual would be proud of, let alone a U.S. Senator.