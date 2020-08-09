You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor: Bullock supporters are not a 'mob'

In a campaign ad, Wibaux County Sheriff Shane Harrington said Gov. Steve Bullock stands with “the liberal mob.” I am a veteran, a mother and I own my own business. I am a Democrat and I support Steve Bullock for Senate. I cannot believe that Sheriff Harrington thinks I am part of a liberal mob. What kind of crazy statement is that? Many good people support Bullock and are not part of any mob. I am sure glad this sheriff is not in my county.

Cheryl Kelly

Billings

