Letter to the editor: Bullock taking liberal PAC money

Montana's 2020 Senate race has drawn huge interest from out-of-state groups. Majority Forward, a D.C. based PAC, has poured millions in attack ads against Sen. Steve Daines. Majority Forward is a liberal PAC with close affiliation with Senate Majority Forward and is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, that does not have to reveal sources of donations. This isn’t the first time Senate Majority Forward, aka tearful Chuck Schumer, has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a so-called dark money nonprofit that engages in politics but doesn’t reveal the source of its funds. Those sources include billionaires George Soros and Michael Bloomberg, who have donated millions to this organization.

It seems ironic that Gov. Steve Bullock claims he will not accept money from out-of-state PACs. I guess the liberal organizations listed above don't count. Montana voters have a very important decision to make in November. Vote Steve Bullock, handpicked by Sen. Schumer, and give Schumer, Sen. Warren and Sanders another vote in the Senate, or vote Daines, who will continue to back the Trump administration in its effort to drain the swamp and MAGA.