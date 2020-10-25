Letter to the editor: Bullock vital to saving ag

Thanks to the reckless and shortsighted trade tactics coming out of Washington, D.C., our relationships with other countries have become strained and Montana’s meat and grain producers are paying the price. When you’re looking at who’s actually going to protect our farmers and ranchers, make sure they aren’t hitching their wagon to a pointless trade war.

Governor Bullock has always supported local farmers and ranchers in advocating for fair trade policies that benefit everyone. The recent tit-for-tat dispute with China and Mexico endangers the livelihoods of Montana’s farmers and ranchers and their ability to sell their products overseas. Bullock knows this and will fight to bring an end to the squabbling that’s hurt our farm economy.

Senator Daines defended tariffs and downplayed a trade war that harmed Montana’s ag community while weakening our global standing. Strong relationships with our trading partners, fair trade agreements, and market predictability are vital to supporting Montana’s farmers and ranchers.

The choice is simple: if you want higher incomes for our farmers, regardless of size of operation, and an end to the reckless market uncertainty, vote for Steve Bullock for Senate.

Herbert Karst

Billings

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0